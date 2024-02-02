Shock continues to ripple from Carlow following Wednesday night’s fatal crash

Shock continues to ripple out from Carlow to the surrounding counties following the fatal road crash on Wednesday night.

Gardaí have described the scene on the N80 at Leagh as horrific.

The three people killed have been named as Michael Kelly, Daryl Culbert and Katie Graham who between them are from Carlow, Wicklow and Laois, some also with family and educational ties to Kilkenny.

A man in his 20s is being treated in hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

All four were travelling in a car from Ballon towards Carlow town when the vehicle went off the road and hit a tree at about midnight.

Speaking outside Carlow Garda Station at a media briefing yesterday evening Superintendent Anthony Farrell reiterated the Garda appeal for information.