Fast food franchise with outlets in Kilkenny, Carlow and Tullow to employ 500 more across the country

Apache Pizza are hoping to recruit 500 new employees before Christmas.

The roles include general managers, supervisors, team members and delivery drivers – with positions ranging from part-time to permanent.

The fast food franchise will take its recruitment drive to various towns and university campuses in the coming weeks, to fill the roles in its 180 stores.

Hopes are high some of these jobs will be available at the three local outlets in Kilkenny City, Carlow Town & Tullow.

