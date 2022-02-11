KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Fatal stabbing close to Carlow Wicklow border deemed “a terrible shock” by Tullow council chair Brian O’Donoghue

It happened last night in Ballyconnell

Image: Ballyconnell from Google Maps

“A terrible shock” – so says the Chair of the Tullow Municipal District of the fatal stabbing close to the Carlow Wicklow border.

A 36-year-old man’s dead and two others, a man who’s also in his thirties and a woman in her twenties, have been arrested following the incident which happened in the Ballyconnell area at around 8pm on last night (Thursday, 10th February) – see here.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue is from the nearby area and has been reacting to the incident on KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin …

