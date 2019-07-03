FBD pull out of sponsorship deal with Kilkenny Greyhound track

FBD Insurances has ended its sponsorship with Kilkenny Greyhound Stadium.

In a statement the company confirmed the small arrangement with the local track was its only sponsorship of greyhound racing and following the RTE Investigates programme that aired last week on TV it has decided not to renew it.

They had revealed last week that it was under review.

Barrys Tea also announced yesterday that it has ended its sponsorship with a race in Cork.

FBD says it looks forward to the implementation of urgently needed animal welfare measures by the Government.