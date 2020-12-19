Festive flickering raising much needed cash for Kilkenny cancer support centre

Many of us have been doing up our homes in preparation for Christmas.

But some are taking things a step further!

While most of us have a tree, maybe some tinsel, a bit of festive cheer about, one county Kilkenny couple has gone all-out.

Paddy and Mary Hughes in Killahy, Tullaroan (R95W6P5) have an amazing display as a fundraiser for Cois Nore, Kilkenny’s cancer support centre.

Thanks to our loyal listener who sent this on so you could have a look …