Festive flickering raising much needed cash for Kilkenny cancer support centre
Cois Nore is benefitting from this amazing light display
Many of us have been doing up our homes in preparation for Christmas.
But some are taking things a step further!
While most of us have a tree, maybe some tinsel, a bit of festive cheer about, one county Kilkenny couple has gone all-out.
Paddy and Mary Hughes in Killahy, Tullaroan (R95W6P5) have an amazing display as a fundraiser for Cois Nore, Kilkenny’s cancer support centre.
Thanks to our loyal listener who sent this on so you could have a look …