KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Fewer rail services being offered to local commuters from today

Irish Rail is urging people only to travel by train if your journey is absolutely necessary

KCLR96FM News & Sport 30/03/2020

There’s fewer rail services being offered to local commuters from today.

Irish Rail is urging people only to travel by train if your journey is absolutely necessary for vital family reasons, for essential work purposes or to attend a medical appointment or to collect medical supplies.

The company is operating a revised timetable on all services with just four trains operating to Dublin and three on the return leg for the local line.

Close