Fine Gael members vote for Programme for Govt

Fine Gael members have approved going into government with Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.

Overall it was 80% in favour with 20% voting against the programme for government.

However, the lowest level of support was among the local councillor with just 57% voting in favour.

So that’s one of three down.

Fianna Fáil’s official counting only got underway around 3.30pm with a result expected sometime around 6pm Friday evening.

While the Greens are taking longer than expected and might not have a result until 8pm.

It’s only then when all the results are in that we’ll know whether there will be a new government, and if Micheál Martin will be elected Taoiseach tomorrow.

Outgoing Fine Gael Minister John Paul Phelan has told KCLR that many of the Green party members only joined in the last couple of years and it’s hard to know how their votes have been cast.