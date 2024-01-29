Fianna Fáil again put MEP Billy Kelleher forward to represent Ireland South in European Elections

Fianna Fáil has again selected MEP Billy Kelleher to contest the European Elections for Ireland South.

It follows a party selection convention at the Clayton Silver Springs Hotel in Cork.

He’s been in the role since his election to the European Parliament in 2019 and says of his most recent selection; “Ensuring the strongest possible voice for Ireland in the next European Parliament is an absolute necessity. We need Irish MEPs with the capacity to influence legislation in Ireland’s favour.

“Having done that for the past five years, by taking common sense, progressive positions, I am honoured to be selected to contest the upcoming election in Ireland South for Fianna Fáil.

“Europe matters to Ireland. Our nation’s prosperity is inextricably linked to the success of the EU. As an Irish MEP, I’ll always champion Ireland’s interests while holding true to our shared, common values of democracy, equality, free and fair markets and the Rule of Law.

“Really looking forward to the campaign over the next four months, and working with our Local Election candidates and party members to win the elections.”

An Tánaiste and Úactaráin Fhianna Fáil, Micheál Martin, said: “Billy will be an excellent candidate for Fianna Fáil. He will campaign on a positive agenda, showing how he is giving Ireland a strong and effective voice in Brussels and on the extensive work he has already done as MEP.

“It is likely that this European election will see an intensified debate about Ireland’s place in the EU. In Billy, I know that we have a candidate that not only believes Ireland must stand with the EU against euroscepticism and anti-democratic forces, but also has a strong track record of delivering for his constituents.

“There is widespread enthusiasm across the party for the upcoming campaign. Fianna Fáil is the party which brought Ireland into EU membership and we believe our best future lies with a strong and effective EU. If re-elected, Billy will continue to be an effective voice for Ireland in Brussels and positively shape our future in Europe.”

Fianna Fáil Director of Elections for the European election and Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien, said: “In Billy Kelleher we have a committed and experienced voice in Europe. He has an in depth understanding of the workings of the EU and a proven track record in pushing the institutions to do more. The policy areas he focusses on transcend EU politics, and whether it’s taxation, consumer affairs or protecting rural communities, each have real life impacts in Ireland South. I look forward to supporting him on the campaign trail.”