File on investigation surrounding Oireachtas Golf Society dinner sent to DPP by Gardaí

Gardaí have sent a file to the DPP in relation to the investigation surrounding the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.

81 people, including politicians, members of the judiciary and lobbyists attended the event in Clifden, County Galway in August, which broke Covid19 restrictions.

“Golfgate” resulted in the resignation of Kilkenny man Phil Hogan as EU Trade Commissioner and former Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary.

Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe was also there, but a report by former Chief Justice Susan Denham found it would be unjust to seek his resignation.