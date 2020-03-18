Finance Minister meeting banks today to discuss how to help people during Coronavirus

The Finance Minister is meeting with bank bosses today to discuss how to help people during the coronavirus outbreak.

A major surge is expected in bad loans as many businesses go under and homeowners struggle to pay their mortgage.

Last night, the Taoiseach addressed the nation and said the emergency could last into the summer.

It’s understood there could be plans for a three month freeze on mortgages and business loans for those that need it.

Fergal O’Brien from IBEC believes the Government needs to treat this as seriously as the bank bailout.