A firearm and ammunition have been seized in Co Wicklow.

The finding came during the search of a residence in the Bray area just before lunchtime yesterday (Wednesday, 26th June).

Gardaí from the Bray District Drugs Unit were assisted by the Armed Support and Garda Dog.

The suspected gun was made safe and will now undergo analysis at Garda Ballistics.

Nobody was arrested in connection with the discovery but investigations are ongoing.