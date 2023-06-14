Firefighters in Kilkenny and Carlow continuing to strike following disappointment with Minister Darragh O’Brien’s Dáil address last night

Retained firefighters in Kilkenny and Carlow are continuing to strike for a second day.

As part of the industrial action half the stations in both counties will continue to close on a rotating basis.

If a resolution to concerns over pay and conditions isn’t found by next week, all retained fire stations will close.

Meanwhile, firefighters last night walked out as Minister Darragh O’Brien addressed a Sinn Fein motion on the issue.

Vice Chair of the retained firefighter SIPTU committee in Kilkenny, Keith Beehan says they are “disappointed” with Minister O’Brien:

“Well, ultimately, we were very disappointed with what we’ve heard. We were led to believe yesterday, during the day, that it was going to be a positive response from Darragh O’Brien. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. So the firefighters that were at the Dáil walked out. I think that says it all.”