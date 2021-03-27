Fitness on KCLR Breakfast (Thursday, 25th March 2021)

When we do pull ourselves off the couch, many of us think we can run a marathon straight away.

As with all exercise, and most everything else in life, the key is to look at where you can realistically start and build yourself up to that point.

Ger O’Toole’s an instructor at the Ormonde Leisure Club at the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel and he joins our John Walsh every second Thursday on KCLR Breakfast to talk all things fitness.

He answers listener queries too, including this time around on how flexible does one need to be to start yoga, what to do to keep energy levels up across the day and are squats and lunges bad for knees?

The pair touched on sleep too after John’s recent chat on this topic with Clair Whitty of the Natural Health Store (hear that here).

And they always get in some comment on the latest in the world of soccer.

As well as that Ger outlines how he & his crew at Ormonde Leisure Club will be running a charity challenge in the form of a Spinathon from 7am to 7pm this Wednesday, 31st March in aid of Pieta House – more on that and to donate click here

Listen back to the chat here: