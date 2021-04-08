Fitness on KCLR Breakfast (Thursday, 8th April 2021)

Many of us have become obsessed with our BMI.

But do you know what it actually is, how it’s calculated and the difference between it and your BMR?

Ger O’Toole’s an instructor at the Ormonde Leisure Club at the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel and he joins our John Walsh every second Thursday on KCLR Breakfast to talk all things fitness.

Also discussed was how frequently a workout routine should be changed and the benefits of yoga and pilates.

While listeners were in touch too to ask about how back fat can be reduced, how balance can be improved through exercise and more.

Listen back here: