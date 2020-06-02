Carlow NewsKCLR NewsKilkenny NewsNews & Sport
Five cars seized without tax and insurance in Carlow and Kilkenny
Our local Roads Policing units had a busy few days seizing five vehicles for not displaying tax and insurance.
There were also a number of people arrested on suspicion of drink driving over the Bank holiday weekend.
Meanwhile court appearances are expected to follow for those detected for speeding offences locally in recent days.
They include a motorcyclist caught travelling at 195km an hour on the M9 motorway in Carlow.