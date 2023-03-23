Follow The Leaders Episode 3: Sustainable Home Energy

On this week’s episode:

We discuss sustainable home energy focusing on some easy changes we can make to embrace a cleaner way of living and what supports are in place to help us make those.

Alex Hamilton, senior engineer with the South East Energy Agency, is back to tell us about the different ways we can make our homes more energy efficient.

Local homeowner Fiona Donnelly tells us about the practicalities involved in amending a home to be environmentally friendly.

Kilkenny County Council’s Environmental Awareness Officer Bernadette Maloney looks at the practical steps we can take in every walk of life to make energy more sustainable.