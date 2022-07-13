Following the black and amber across Kilkenny city and county

Kilkenny’s already secured AIl Ireland wins for Under 20 hurling and Junior Football and hopes are high of adding senior hurling’s Liam MacCarthy to that this weekend.

We’re out and about every day talking to the fans, seeing the black and amber and generally enjoying the build-up to Sunday.

We’ll be adding updates too to our three-times-daily Black and Amber bulletins as we go along and you can keep up with our regular news bulletins on air as well as our Scoreline Sport on air and online too.

The Homecoming

Yesterday we revealed how both the Under 20 hurlers and Junior football All Ireland winners will be at next Monday’s Homecoming for the senior hurlers – this (Wednesday) afternoon further details have been confirmed with music from Drops of Green and The Kilkennys among the buildup there.

The Fundraisers

Gowran Park hosted a golf classic on Tuesday in aid of the Kilkenny senior hurling team and about 60 teams turned out. (Hear some of those in our tour listings below).

Wednesday’s Corporate Night at Langton’s is sold out.

Added to those the Supporters Club is selling official merchandise and also membership for individuals and businesses (more on that here) and you might also be interested in Fun4KK22, a new initiative that’s been rolled out by the county board:

The Tour

John Keane is presenting his show from Cúl Camps this week in various parts of the county – tune in from 12midday for that.

While Edwina Grace is on a tour of her own for The Way It Is with Sue Nunn.

You can tune in to hear from various areas – the segment runs between 5:30pm & 6pm each day.

On Tuesday we heard from Castlecomer, Clara and also from some of those at Gowran Park who were participating in the golf classic – listen to them here:

On Monday we visited The Butts in the heart of the city and also heard from John Lockes, Callan fan John Donovan:

Colours of the County

Thomastown

Castlecomer:

Clara:

Ballyhale:

Kilkenny City:

De La Salle Place, Kilkenny

Player Profiles