For a fifth consecutive day more than 30 people are waiting for a bed to become available at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny

The number of patients waiting on a bed at St Luke’s general hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny remains above 30 for a fifth consecutive day.

34 patients are on trolleys today according to the daily report from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

25 of them are in the local emergency department which has been particularly busy of late.

A spokesperson for the hospital told KCLR News this week that the number of people presenting at the Emergency Department has been high recently and that priority will continue to be given to the sickest patients and most urgent cases. (See here).