Former Grennan College, Thomastown, Kilkenny teacher Liz Kett one of four awarded across the country

A former County Kilkenny educator is one of four to be nationally recognised.

Liz Kett taught art at Grennan College, Thomastown before retiring in recent years.

She’d been nominated for the Teachers Inspire Award – the nationwide initiative seeks to celebrate teachers and to recognise the transformative role they play in our lives and in our communities.

Former student Gerard Kelly had proposed her for providing him with a safe space as he was coming out as a gay teenager in rural Ireland.