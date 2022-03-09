Former IT Carlow student from Ukraine with relatives in Russia says the war’s dividing her family

A former IT Carlow student says the war in Ukraine is dividing her family.

Anastasiia Bezkhmeshytska is from Odessa in Ukraine but her parents grew up in Russia and they still have family there.

Anastasiia’s father is still in Odessa which is preparing for a siege as it’s expected Russia will mount a heavy attack to capture the port city and cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea.

Anastasiia, who graduated last year with a degree in Media and PR from IT Carlow and is now working in Dublin, says her family in Russia don’t believe that there’s a war in Ukraine.

She says she’s just had an ‘uncomfortable’ conversation with her Great Aunt who believes the Russian state media and President Vladamir Putin’s claim that he’s protecting Russian speakers from Nazis and Fascists in Ukraine.

