Four members of Network Ireland Kilkenny branch in running for today’s Business Women of the Year Awards

We’ll find out later today if any local ladies are victorious at the Network Ireland Business Woman of the Year Awards.

Winners are set to be unveiled at today’s national conference for the organisation which has 14 branches across the country.

Four of the shortlistees are with the Kilkenny grouping; Deirdre Grant of Core Optimisation for Employee Rising Star, Michelle Treacy Millinery for Creative Professional and Hilary Hughes of Brand Stories with Hil for Emerging New Business Owner. While Kate Fleming of LawEd gets the nod in both the Solo Business Woman and Power Within Champion categories.

The conference and awards will be streamed live from Theatre Royal Waterford, beginning at 9.30am this (Friday) morning.

