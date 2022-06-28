Free hot-desk spaces available at remote-working hubs in Carlow and Kilkenny

People can sign up for free use of nearly 4,400 hot-desks from today.

There are 250 remote-working hubs across the country, a number of them across Carlow and Kilkenny.

10,000 day-vouchers are available on the Connected Hubs website, for new and existing users.

The Enterprise Centre in Carlow had to close its onsite cafe during Covid but they have since put the area to good use with 3 remote-working desks.

And administrator Mary Wynne says they have plans for more:

“The next round of funding, as we call it Connected Hubs 2 we will be able to develop 15 seats. We’re going to put in some sound-proof booths so if people want to walk in, sit down, maybe have a zoom call, they can actually sit in on that. Outside then again were going to put in an outdoor seating area for clients so we’ll be able to avail of maybe 6 seats outside in a covered in area”