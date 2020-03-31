The fuel allowance scheme is being extended for four weeks.

It’ll continue to run from April 10th, through to May 8th, in response to the COVID emergency.

Minister for Social Protection, Regina Doherty said her Department is doing everything it can to meet emerging needs and provide comfort to as many as possible.

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said it was important that we empower older people to stay at home ‘cocooning’ as has been asked of them.

She explained, “As a result of the new stringent measures which the Taoiseach announced older and vulnerable people have no other option but to stay indoors. Undoubtedly, they will be using more fuel to heat their homes and they should not be afraid of paying their bills.

“Many older people are solely reliant on a State Pension and have no other source of income. Extending the Fuel Allowance would be of huge benefit and would absorb some of the additional costs currently being experienced by older people.