Full details of Homecoming for Kilkenny hurlers confirmed by County Council

Details of the homecoming for the Kilkenny Hurlers after Sunday’s All Ireland final have been confirmed by Kilkenny County Council.

The official Homecoming for the Kilkenny Senior Hurling Team i

Entertainment starts from 4.00pm with music from “Sean Carroll”, “Burnchurch,” and “The Kilkennys” and organisers are asking fans to arrive early and follow the directions of stewards.

Sunday’s match against defending champions Limerick will be replayed on big screens.

The team will take an open top bus from Kilkenny Castle at 7pm, travelling down to Rose Inn Street, over John’s Bridge, and up John Street, proceeding up the Hebron Road and finishing in O’Loughlin Road at Nowlan Park.

The players will be on stage in Nowlan Park by about 7.30pm.

All the public carparks in Kilkenny City will be free from 4pm but there will be a charge of €2.50 for three hours MacDonagh Junction carpark until 9.30.