You can now cycle up and down Kilkenny city’s High Street.

Night works have been taking place on the thoroughfare installing cycle lanes.

All vehicles continue to flow one way from The Parade towards Parliament Street.

But if you’re on a bike, there’s now a marked lane allowing you to move in the opposite direction too.

And as these markings have gone in, some of the bollards have been taken out.

Kilkenny County Council Senior Engineer Ian Gardner's been updating KCLR News' Edwina Grace