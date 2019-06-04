Full recount of ballot papers in Ireland South starts this morning

A full recount of European Election ballot papers in the Ireland South constituency is to get underway this morning.

Sinn Fein requested the recount after only 326 votes separated Liadh Ní Riada and the Green Party’s Grace O’Sullivan.

More than 756-thousand ballot papers from the 12 county constituency, which includes Kilkenny and Carlow, have been stored at Nemo Rangers GAA Club in Cork.

The recount could take 28 days to complete, at a cost of one million euro.