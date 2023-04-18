Funeral takes place today of world rally star Craig Breen from Slieverue in South Kilkenny

World Rally star Craig Breen will be laid to rest later today.

The 33-year-old from Slieverue died in a crash in Croatia last Thursday.

Many tributes have been paid to him since then.

The much-loved local star will be buried after a Funeral Mass at The Sacred Heart Church in Ferrybank this afternoon.

Those attending are asked to please not park on the road near the church. Instead, you can avail of the multi-storey car park at the nearby Ferrybank Shopping Centre which is open all day with marshals in place.

