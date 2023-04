Slieverue motorsports star Craig Breen has been killed in a crash.

His team Hyundai Motorsport says it happened during a pre-event test for the Croatia Rally just after midday local time or 11am Irish time.

The talented 33-year-old was the top Irish driver according to Motorsport Ireland who’re offering their condolences to his family and friends.

His co-driver James Fulton was not hurt in the incident.