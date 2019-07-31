Future car sales are not looking positive for Carlow & Kilkenny

With car sales down so far this year, there’s concern that trend will continue for the rest of 2019.

Carlow sales had the highest year-on-year decline at 21% for Jan to June, with Kilkenny dealers noting a 10% drop.

Both are above the national average decrease of 7.4%.

Economist Jim Power says the forecast is not great in terms of those figures changing & that 2020 will be a challenging environment with a lot of uncertainty.