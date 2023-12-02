Garda checkpoints to increase across Carlow and Kilkenny this month

With more people on our roads and weather conditions deteriorating Gardaí will be out in force over the next month.

Their national Christmas campaign began yesterday and runs to the 4th of January – with 8 road fatalities in Carlow and Kilkenny this year the aim is to try and prevent any more.

Divisional Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe says Garda data shows that Christmas and New Year period is the busiest on our roads; We have great concerns, you know to get people to and from their location over the Christmas period safely. Considering the the bad weather and bad road conditions. So I’ve created a full operation plan for the month of December for all roads policing members across Carlow and Kilkenny. There will be an increase in the number of check points in places and people will see a bigger Garda presence.”