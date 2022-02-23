KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí appeal for help in locating Barbara Bracken who’s missing from Bray in Co Wicklow
Anybody with information should contact their local garda station
Gardaí are looking for help in finding a woman missing from Bray, Co. Wicklow.
50-year-old Barbara Bracken was last seen at around 11:30am yesterday.
She is described as being around 5 foot 8 inches in height with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes
Meanwhile, the search too continues for a 15-year-old Bobby Power who was last seen in Waterford on 13th February. (See here).