Gardaí appeal for help in locating Barbara Bracken who’s missing from Bray in Co Wicklow

Anybody with information should contact their local garda station

23/02/2022

Gardaí are looking for help in finding a woman missing from Bray, Co. Wicklow.

50-year-old Barbara Bracken was last seen at around 11:30am yesterday.

She is described as being around 5 foot 8 inches in height with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes

Meanwhile, the search too continues for a 15-year-old Bobby Power who was last seen in Waterford on 13th February. (See here).

