Gardaí appeal for information on teenager missing from County Waterford

Help’s being sought to track down a teenager missing from County Waterford.

15-year-old Brianna Coffey from Dungarvan hasn’t been seen since last Monday (31st of October, 2022).

She’s about 5’ 4” in height, of slim build, with dark brown / black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact gardaí.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old girl who was separately missing from Enfield, Co Kildare since last Thursday, was last night found safe and well.