Gardaí appeal for information on teenager missing from County Waterford
It's as another, who was separately missing from Co Kildare, has been found safe and well
Help’s being sought to track down a teenager missing from County Waterford.
15-year-old Brianna Coffey from Dungarvan hasn’t been seen since last Monday (31st of October, 2022).
She’s about 5’ 4” in height, of slim build, with dark brown / black hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact gardaí.
Meanwhile, a 16-year-old girl who was separately missing from Enfield, Co Kildare since last Thursday, was last night found safe and well.