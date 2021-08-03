Gardaí appeal for witnesses to motorway crash in Laois that claimed one life & saw others injured

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Monday evening’s fatal road crash on M7.

The three-vehicle collision happened in Portlaoise, close to the intersection of the M7 and M8 motorways at about 7:15pm.

Three people were taken to University Hospital Limerick including a man in his eighties who was in a serious condition and who later passed away. He was the sole occupant of his car.

A second driver, a male in his forties, was seriously injured while his female passenger, also aged in her forties, is understood to have injuries that are non-life threatening – they too were transferred to University Hospital Limerick.

A male driver & female passenger in the third vehicle were taken to Cork University Hospital each with injuries believed to be non-life threatening, while a child in the car was taken to hospital for treatment too.

The road was closed for time to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene.

Anybody who travelled the M7 between 7pm and 7:30pm is asked to contact any Garda station, they’d particularly like to speak with those who have dashcam footage.

