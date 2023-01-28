Gardaí are appealing for information in connection to an accident where a pedestrian was struck

Gardaí are asking for anyone with information regarding an accident where a pedestrian was struck in Carlow on Friday morning.

The 49-year-old man was walking on the N-80 at Ballykealy and was brought to the hospital for what Gardaí are describing as non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area around that time or who may have dashcam footage to contact them at the Carlow Garda Station on 056 913 6620