Gardaí called as stand-off takes place between farmers and truck drivers at beef protest in Ferrybank

A standoff is currently taking place between truck drivers and farmers in Ferrybank.

Members of the Beef Plan Movement are into their sixth day protesting outside ABP meat factory about what they claim are the unsustainably low prices being paid to them by Irish factories.

It’s understood there are around 30 farmers there this morning who are preventing trucks from gaining entry.

The Gardaí are there as well.

Pat Kirwan is one of the farmers present and he’s told KCLR News this morning, it’s all entirely peaceful.

He says they’ve been there 24 hours a day since Tuesday.

While, their neighbours outside Slaney Meats in Bunclody in Wexford have set up a marquee to allow them to take breaks, Pat says they simply have a few bales of hay and people are bringing food to them.

He says they are prepared to stay as long as it takes.