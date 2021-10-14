Gardaí in Kilkenny remind motorists to take care while driving

Gardaí in Kilkenny are reminding road users to keep an eye on signage while driving and to be careful while overtaking.

They’ve uploaded a number of videos on the divisional Facebook page showcasing “a worrying practice” on one stretch of the Ring Road around the city, with merging issues on another section highlighted in a second.

Some of such activity was carried out in front of a patrol car earlier today and several motorists were stopped by Gardaí.

Watch both below:

It’s as the county’s Roads Policing Unit is carrying out checkpoints today: