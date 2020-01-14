Gardaí investigate spate of burglaries in Carlow & Kilkenny

Local Gardaí are looking for your help after a spate of burglaries over the weekend.

The latest incident happened in Carlow sometime on Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning. The backdoor of a home in Kyleballyhue was forced open and a sum of money stolen.

Another house in Corries in Bagenalstown was targeted earlier on Saturday evening -Cash was also stolen in that incident and the house was ransacked

In Callan a house in Westcourt Demesne was entered sometime in the last 2 weeks – between New Years Eve and Sunday last – a window had been forced open and all rooms in the house were disturbed though its not clear if anything was taken.

And cash and a mobile phone were stolen from red Peugeot van parked up on the Main St in Paulstown on Friday night. The drivers window was smashed in the incident.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to get in touch with your local Garda station.