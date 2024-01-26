KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí investigating early morning theft of vehicle from county Carlow
KCLR News understands its a Toyota Land Cruiser
Another vehicle’s been targeted in a County Carlow town in the early hours of this morning.
Gardaí are investigating an unauthorized taking of what KCLR News understands is a Toyota Land Cruiser from a residential property in Tullow.
It happened at about 3am this morning.
No arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.
It follows last weekend’s incidents in Tullow which saw a number of cars broken into and a stolen jeep which was later found with added UK registration plates.
It’s not yet known if the incidents are linked but anybody with information should contact the local garda station.