Gardaí investigating early morning theft of vehicle from county Carlow

Another vehicle’s been targeted in a County Carlow town in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are investigating an unauthorized taking of what KCLR News understands is a Toyota Land Cruiser from a residential property in Tullow.

It happened at about 3am this morning.

No arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.

It follows last weekend’s incidents in Tullow which saw a number of cars broken into and a stolen jeep which was later found with added UK registration plates.

It’s not yet known if the incidents are linked but anybody with information should contact the local garda station.