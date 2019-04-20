Gardaí issue warning after recent spate of ATM robberies

If you own any heavy plant machinery, local Gardaí are urging you to make sure it’s secured and immobilised.

It comes after several recent ATM robberies around the country – the latest were in Kells in Co Meath.

Gardaí say that if criminal groups cannot steal diggers and other similar machinery, they can’t tear out ATM’s.

They’re also appealing to people who see any unusual movement of plant machinery, commercial jeeps or pickup trucks during the night hours to report it to Gardaí straight away.