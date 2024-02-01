Gardaí keen to hear from anybody who noticed a red car travelling between Ballon and Carlow town overnight

UPDATE (1:30pm, 1st Feb): the road is expected to stay closed until this evening – stay tuned for update.

While the priest who attended the scene, Fr Tom Little, spoke to The KCLR Daily;

Earlier story:

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to last night’s fatal road crash in Carlow.

It happened on the N80, half way between Ballon and Carlow town.

Carlow Supt Anthony Farrell has told KCLR News; “Just after midnight An Garda Síochána were alerted to a single vehicle road traffic collision in the townland of Leagh on the Wexford Road in Carlow, Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene”.

He says “It’s believed that the driver of a red Lotus with an english registration plate lost control of the vehicle travelling towards Carlow town impacting a tree”.

Supt Farrell adds; “Three young persons were pronounced dead at the scene and a fourth was removed by ambulance to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny with what’s believe to be serious but non life threatening injuries”.

“The road is currently closed, Gardaí forensic collision experts are en route to the scene, road diversions are in place and will be in place until approx lunchtime, we’d ask that larger vehicles avoid the area if at all possible”.

He has this appeal “Anyone who might have been in the area on the Wexford Road last night between 11pm and midnight, it’s believed that the red vehicle was travelling between Ballon and Carlow just before the accident, maybe people might have dashcam footage or maybe people indeed have any information that can help An Garda Siochána’s investigation please contact 059 9136620”.

Meanwhile, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had this to say; “Really sorry to hear about the news and our thoughts and condolences go to the families affected and the community as well, I don’t know the details of it yet but obviously there’ll be an investigation and I think one person is in hospital so hopefully they’ll make a recovery”