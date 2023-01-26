Gardaí keen to speak to occupants of a small dark-coloured car seen in area of last week’s attack on home of Kilkenny councillor Eugene McGuinness

A small dark-coloured car is believed to have been involved in an attack on the home of a Kilkenny city Councillor.

Eugene McGuinness’ house in Bishop Birch Place was hit by vandals last Thursday night with windows smashed and considerable damage to his van. (Hear what he had to say to our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live on Friday).

Gardaí are investigating and Sgt Peter McConnon has renewed the appeal for witnesses, saying on KCLR “For anybody who has any information on this crime to contact them in Kilkenny Garda Station, most especially the occupants of a small dark coloured car which is believed to have been involved in this incident, this occured again last Thursday night shortly before 8pm so anybody in the Bishop Birch / Hebron area”.

He adds “Now I know my colleagues were trawling the whole area to try and harvest CCTV footage from the commercial premises but if you have something that might be of assistance please contact the gardaí”.