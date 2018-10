Tullow Gardaí arrested a man in a sting operation yesterday.

It seems a man who had been a victim of theft recently had spotted items stolen from him up for sale online.

He alerted the Gardaí and arranged to meet the ‘seller’ in a car park yesterday.

Gardaí subsequently made an arrest and the suspect was brought to Carlow Garda station for questioning.

Charges are expected to be brought forward.