Gardaí not ruling out possibility that same group of people was behind both of the alleged assaults in Kilkenny City at the weekend

Gardaí are re-iterating an appeal for witnesses to two serious assaults on the Parade in Kilkenny at the weekend.

Two men suffered facial injuries in the incidents which happened within an hour of each other after midnight on Friday and into early Saturday morning. (Read more about those here).

Gardaí on patrol happened upon one of them at which point the culprits fled into the grounds of Kilkenny Castle.

Sergeant Peter McConnon says they are not ruling out the possibility that the same group of men were behind both attacks.

He told KCLR “Whoever may have any information about that assault or the perpetrators if they could contact the gardai, you know, any information that the gardaí in Kilkenny get will be treated with the strictest of confidence but we had our Supt Derek Hughes on the radio with yourselves during the week in relation to the concerns that he has and his district staff have in relation to young teens roaming Kilkenny City centre late at night and the zero-tolerance approach that the gardai will be taking to this type of activity”.

Meanwhile, hear what Supt Hughes had to say here