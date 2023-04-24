Gardaí reiterate appeal for information on the whereabouts of John Coakley who’s missing from Carlow town for ten days

Gardaí are appealing again for information on a man who’s now missing for ten days.

40-year-old John Coakley of Carlow town was last seen on Kennedy avenue just before 3am on Saturday, 15th April.

He’s described as approximately 6’ 1” in height, of thin build with receding black hair and green eyes.

When last seen he was wearing black Nike runners with reflective white strips, dark blue jeans, black short sleeved polo top and sleeveless black gillet jacket.

He was also carrying a short handled shovel similar to a camping shovel.

Concerned has been expressed for his welfare.

Superintendent Anthony Farrell says “An Garda Síochána are actively looking for John since Saturday, 15th April. This is a very unusual situation where John was last seen carrying a short handled shovel on Kennedy Avenue, Carlow at 2:55am, John was behaving erratically at the time. I am seriously concerned for John’s welfare and ask for public support in trying to identify his whereabouts”.

He adds “Anyone with any information that might help identify John’s whereabouts are asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or indeed any Garda Station.”