Investigations are ongoing into yesterday morning’s reported assault at a Kilkenny hospital.

The incident at the Kilcreene Orthopaedic campus is understood to have happened between 8 and 8:15am with Gardaí responding to an ’emergency call’ at about 8:30am.

A female member of staff was assaulted and taken to St Luke’s Hospital for injuries that are not life threatening.

No description of the person responsible has as yet been issued.

Gardaí confirmed to KCLR News yesterday that no firearm was used in the incident.

Meanwhile The Ireland East Hospital Group has issued the following statement; “The hospital group are working with An Garda Síochána following an incident that took place in Kilcreene Regional Orthopaedic Hospital this morning. Staff and management are fully cooperating with the Gardai and their investigation”.