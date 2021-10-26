Gardaí seize fireworks in Carlow

As the build-up to Hallowe’en continues, a firework warning’s in place.

A small quantity of the explosives were seized during the course of a search under warrant at a property in Carlow over the weekend.

Gardaí are reminding that the sale, possession or use of such items without a licence is illegal especially if purchased outside of Ireland.

Anybody breaching that could face up to €10,000 penalty or five years imprisonment or both.