Gardai warn they’ll be out in force for the Bank Holiday weekend in Kilkenny and Carlow

Gardai are warning motorists that they’ll be out in force this bank holiday weekend.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority are warning drivers that Bank Holiday weekends are always particularly dangerous as more people are on the roads.

Roads Policing Inspector for Carlow and Kilkenny Anthony Farrell says there’s been an alarming increase in arrests for drink driving so far this year”

“This August Bank Holiday Weekend, An Garda Siochana will again be out in force focusing efforts on drugs and/or drink driving” he said.

Figures released by the Garda Siochana and Ambulance Service shows there’s been an alarming 106% increase in the number of arrests for drugs and drink driving for the first months of 2020 compared to the same period last year.

Inspector Farrell says “Every day, An Garda Siochana try to keep people safe on our roads, consuming drink or drugs and getting into a vehicle not one endangers your life, but is nothing short of reckless in the endangerment of the lives of others”.

“A 106% increase in arrests for the first half of 2020 is a cause for serious concern” he said.