An increase in the carbon tax will cause gas and home heating prices to rise this month.

The tax was increased to €56 a tonne in Budget 2024 but the Government decided to postpone the delay until the Summer.

It comes after many gas companies reduced their prices earlier this year.

Daragh Cassidy from Bonkers.ie explains what this latest price increase will mean for homeowners, noting; “It’s gonna add around now €17 a year to the average annual gas bill, it’s beginning to creep up and obviously the carbon take is actually due to continue to increase between now and 2030, it’s due to almost double, so we’re going to see that charge, that tax on peoples bills continue to go up over the next few years”.