Get the most from your heating system this winter with Grant

As the colder weather returns, it is important to make sure that your heating system is performing at optimum efficiency so that you can enjoy affordable warmth and comfort throughout the winter season. If your heating system is not up to scratch, then it’s time to consider an upgrade.

Heating system upgrades often come about because of a breakdown, to upgrade an old, inefficient boiler, or as part of a home renovation project.

With over 40 years’ experience in the plumbing and heating industry, Grant understands the importance of choosing the right heating system to suit the requirements of the individual property.

There are many important factors to consider when deciding to upgrade a home heating system including the main heat source which will drive the system, complimentary supporting technologies and looking to the future needs of the property and those who live within. The team at Grant has outlined key considerations below.

Oil is still an option

With demand for high efficiency, low-cost heating solutions increasing amongst homeowners throughout Ireland, a condensing oil boiler such as the Grant Vortex continues to be a popular choice for Irish households.

According to the Sutherland Tables, which provide comparative costs for space heating and hot water for the most common fuels across a range of standard house types throughout Ireland and the UK, the annual cost of space and domestic hot water heating for a typical existing three-bedroom house in Ireland is lowest when using oil with a condensing boiler.

Future – proofing your home

As we move towards a carbon-free future, Grant is continuing to ensure its innovative heating technologies are designed and developed to perform as efficiently as possible. Upgrading to a Grant Vortex condensing oil boiler can help homeowners reduce their carbon emissions without compromising comfort levels and save on their annual heating bills by up to 25%*.

Available in 63 different models with outputs from 12kW to 70kW, the team at Grant has taken one step further to ensure their award-winning Vortex range is prepared for a decarbonised future – the Vortex range is compatible for use with future biofuel blends**. This means that by installing a Grant Vortex, homeowners are future-proofing their homes for changing heating needs, whilst still benefiting from Grant’s reliability and efficiency.

Sustainable technologies working as one

Grant offers homeowners the full heating solution, which is reflected in the company’s diverse portfolio of innovative heating technologies. All of Grant’s technologies are designed to work together to maximise efficiencies and in turn long-term savings on heating bills.

For those who are considering incorporating renewable and sustainable heating technologies as part of their heating system upgrade, the Grant Aerona3 R32 air to water air source heat pump provides an energy efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective way to heat a home. Although a heat pump will require more investment than a conventional fuel boiler, homeowners can feel reassured that running costs and comfort levels will be improved provided the house is adequately insulated. By installing a heat pump, homeowners will automatically reduce their carbon footprint as the energy source used by a heat pump is electricity which can be renewable.

To further optimise a household’s heating system upgrade, Grant supplies a range of heat emitters for individual rooms which will complement the home’s main heat source. Homeowners may consider upgrading radiators or installing underfloor heating within individual rooms to help on the journey to optimum efficiency.

Aluminium radiators, such as the Grant Afinia range offer high efficiency, feature excellent conductivity, are modern and chic in design and with vertical and horizontal combinations available, deliver flexibility with installations. For homes that are larger with bigger spaces to heat, considering underfloor heating is a good option. The Grant Uflex underfloor heating system offers an efficient heating solution with optimal control and individual zone heating for maximum comfort.

Grant’s sustainable heat emitters have been developed to work compatibly with both high and low temperature systems, meaning they are the perfect accompaniment to a Grant Vortex condensing oil boiler or a Grant Aerona3 R32 air to water air source heat pump.

For more information on upgrading your heating system download Grant’s ‘Guide to Upgrading Your Home Heating’

For further information on Grant’s range of heating products, which are available from plumbing and heating merchants throughout Ireland visit the Grant website. Follow Grant on Facebook and Twitter @GrantIRL or Instagram @Grant_IRL

*depending on age and make of boiler

**depending on type of biofuel and % blend eg: HVO, FAME etc.