Government is to consider extending the Digital Covid Cert to wedding parties
Couples would have to check guests' immunity papers
The government will consider extending the Digital Covid Cert to wedding parties in order to allow the doubling of guests from August 5th.
Cabinet will meet on Tuesday to consider extending the system for travel and hospitality to weddings, according to the Sunday Times.
Under the plan, couples would have to check guests’ immunity papers if they want between 50 and 100 people to celebrate their nuptials.